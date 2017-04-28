Maryville couple advocates for sign language bill

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Instead of just encouraging students to take American Sign Language, they will now be able to get credit for it in school. That’s because of the effort of a couple from Maryville.

Josh Anderson and his fiance Molly Ridgeway are celebrating their recent engagement and the passage of Senate Bill 524. State lawmakers passed a measure that will allow ASL to satisfy foreign language requirements in Tennessee high schools.

“It was something we were both passionate about doing and I think we both wanted to find some way to help people,” said Josh Anderson, a junior at Maryville College. “It’s really exciting!”

It’s an accomplishment that means something special to this couple. Ridgeway is nonverbal and Anderson helps interpret for her.

Ridgeway signed with her hands, “He was the first boy who ever really tried to learn sign for me.”

Anderson adds, “I just felt it was important for our relationship to be successful to understand how she communicates.”

They wanted to advocate for people who do not have a voice. There are approximately 500,000 Tennesseans who are deaf or hard of hearing. Many use ASL to communicate.

Ridgeway adds, “It makes communication easier. Why? Because deaf people can’t talk and connect with hearing people.”

Ridgeway says sign language is encouraged in the classroom, but this new measure will require it to be accepted as a foreign language course. But the process is not automatic. State leaders are still outlining how it will be implemented in high schools.

“This is the first step,” said Anderson.

The next steps for this couple are to graduate with bachelors degrees and help get sign language accepted in higher education. Maryville College is one of several institutions that offers it as a major, but Ridgeway and Anderson want to see it taught in more places.

The bill is now awaiting Governor Haslam’s signature to make it official.