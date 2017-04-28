Knoxville Shriners to hold annual paper sale

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(source: Kerbela Shriners)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s Shriners are holding their annual Shrine Paper Sale to support around 570 local children from around East Tennessee who receive treatment at the regional Shriners Hospital for Children.

Shriners will be out all around the region throughout the week of May 1 through May 7 distributing Shrine Papers featuring photos and stories of children who have been helped by the Shriners. On Sunday morning, May 7, Shriners will be standing at major intersections selling the papers.

While the papers are technically free, Shriners will accept donations small and large to help their group. If you don’t see a Shriner but still want to support their cause, you can contact them via their website.

