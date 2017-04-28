Knoxville Mayor presents State of the City address

Click here to watch on the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero will present the State of the City Address and her proposed 2017-2018 budget to the city council and members of the public.

The mayor’s office says Rogero will present her “plans for continuing to strengthen the local economy and enhance our quality of life and detail plans for continuing to enhance neighborhoods and ensure a greener, more sustainable future.”

Rogero is expected to speak at noon Friday at Suttree Landing Park in South Knoxville. The park is located adjacent to CityView at Riverwalk, a new mixed-use space that is expected to partially open in late 2017.