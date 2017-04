KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Reporter Bridgette Bjorlo is representing WATE 6 On Your Side in this year’s Dancing For the Horses event to benefit Horse Haven of East Tennessee.

The event is Saturday, May 13, at Bridgewater Place in Knoxville. All proceeds will go to the Knoxville-based non-profit that works to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home hundreds of abused and neglected horses.

Bridgette will be competing against other local celebrities in the event.

