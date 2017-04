KNOXVILLE (WATE) – At least one person was injured after a shooting in East Knoxville.

The shooting happened around midnight at the corner of Louise Avenue and Chestnut Street.

One person was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center. A car was damaged at the scene with its passenger-side window shattered.

There is no more information at this time.

