What separates Myles Garrett from Derek Barnett?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Derek Barnett arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

With one day to go before one of the biggest days of his football career, the Vols’ all-time sacks leader had a message for NFL general managers and coaches.

In a letter released through The Players Tribune, Barnett began by saying, “Dear NFL GMs and Coaches, I’m writing to express my interest in becoming your next dominant football player.”

The likely first round pick from Nashville went on to talk about his sack record at Tennessee, his thanks to his defensive line coach Steve Stripling and even how his mother, who he called his best friend, has helped shape his life. He ended with a promise.

“Right now, you might know me as the kid who broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee, but that’s not the only thing I’m going to be remembered for by the time I leave this game. I promise you that”

Where will Derek Barnett's name be called at the #NFLDraft? — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) April 27, 2017

Barnett is hungry for success. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is too. Garrett, the projected number one overall pick, ran through the SEC during his time in College Station. In terms of production against conference opponents, the Vols’ sack king takes the cake. A whopping 30 of Barnett’s 33 career sacks came against SEC opponents. That percentage of 90.0% towers over Garretts’ 32.3%, who recorded just 10 of his 31 sacks in conference games.

Still, ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says Garrett’s performance in the NFL Combine sets him apart.

“I think when you look at Barnett, the production is incredible,” Kiper Jr. told me through a conference call on Monday. “The 4.88 40 yard dash at the combine, the 31” vertical doesn’t compare to Garrett. With Garrett, you think about a 4.64 (40 yard dash), 33 reps (bench press) and a 34” vertical. Barnett doesn’t compare.”

Barnett doesn’t argue his combine numbers weren’t strong.

NFL Draft experts say even with big numbers on the field, Derek Barnett’s combine numbers hurt him. Barnett giving his take today in Philly. pic.twitter.com/R4RCLvRPID — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) April 26, 2017

“I’m not a great combine tester,” he told reporters in Philadelphia Wednesday. “If it was up to me, I probably wouldn’t even go but it is what it is. At the end of the day, we’re playing football and that’s all that matters. It’s football. We’re not running track here.”

What Barnett lacks in combine numbers, he makes up for on the field. Mel Kiper Jr. says the Vols defensive end reminds him of Terrell Suggs, who has totaled 114.5 sacks in 14 seasons with the Ravens.

“You think about where he will be in the NFL. Is he going to be the next Terrell Suggs who only ran in the 4.8 range? We’ll see. That’s what you’re hoping if you draft Derek Barnett is that he can overcome not having great measurables to continue what he did in college and translate it to the NFL.

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will be on Friday before the fourth through seventh rounds Saturday.