Wanted fugitive found sleeping in Cocke County barn

NEWPORT (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office captured a man that was wanted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Armando Fontes said one of his deputies received a tip a man was sleeping in a barn. When officers arrived at the barn they found a man sleeping inside one of the stalls. The man was detained and identified as Ronald Mccrory.

Sheriff Fontes said he had received information from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office that Mccrory was given a 2-year sentence and had a GPS tracking device on him, but had cut off the tracker and fled the county. Fontes said McCrory was charged with aggravated stalking and was considered armed and dangerous.

Mccrory was taken into custody.