Wanted fugitive found sleeping in Cocke County barn

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Ronald Mccrory (Cocke County Sheriff's Office)

NEWPORT (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office captured a man that was wanted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Armando Fontes said one of his deputies received a tip a man was sleeping in a barn. When officers arrived at the barn they found a man sleeping inside one of the stalls. The man was detained and identified as Ronald Mccrory.

Ronald Mccrory (Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Fontes said he had received information from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office that Mccrory was given a 2-year sentence and had a GPS tracking device on him, but had cut off the tracker and fled the county. Fontes said McCrory was charged with aggravated stalking and was considered armed and dangerous.

Mccrory was taken into custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s