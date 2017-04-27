Volapalooza moves to Thompson-Boling Arena due to rain

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s mini-music festival, “Volapalooza,” is moving from World’s Fair Park to Thompson-Boling Arena due to rain.

Volapalooza is from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday. The festival includes live music, food trucks, vendors and other entertainment to celebrate the end of the school year at the university.

The 2017 lineup includes X Ambassadors, COIN, Pell, Luke Pell, Mountains Like Wax, Electric Darling, and DJ A-Wall.

The festival is free for University of Tennessee opted-in students, $20 for advance tickets and $30 at the gate. For advanced tickets, visit Knoxville Tickets.