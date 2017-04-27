Greeneville student charged with making terroristic threats

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville Police Department said a 15-year-old student was charged with making terroristic threats after a threat was found in a restroom at Greeneville High School.

Dr. Jeff Moorehouse, Director of Greene County Schools said the threat was found by students scrolled on the bathroom wall at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said Greeneville Police Department was immediately contacted.

“This threat involved threatening to bring a firearm to the school and shoot some people,” said Captain Tim Davis with the Greeneville Police Department. “It wasn’t specific people. It was just a general threat.”

The police department and school system worked with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to bring in metal detectors. Thursday morning, students had to pass through metal detectors and had their bags searched while entering the school. Moorehouse said no weapons or contraband were found during the search.

Captain Davis said Thursday his detectives were able to identify a male student at the high school as a suspect. Davis said investigators believe it was an individual act.

“We will still have an increased police presence at the school over the next several days, but we’ll go back to a regular schedule,” said Dr. Moorehouse.