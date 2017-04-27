Tennessee pogram helps high-risk teens with gang ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new program is offering other options to teens that may not have other options.

Nashville’s juvenile justice system partnered with Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in North Nashville to offer the “Gentleman Not Gangers” or G.A.N.G. program to high-risk teens with gang ties. Bishop Marcus Campbell started G.A.N.G as a former gang member himself.

“Often these teens are looking for family or they’re missing something and that’s why they join gangs,” said Bishop Campbell. “We show them that there are other things out there than what they’re accustomed to. We show them that the sky’s the limit for them if they really want to strive to get there.”

Five teenagers graduated Wednesday night. Unfortunately, some of the teens dropped out of the program before graduation, but for the teens who completed the program, both they and their parents see a future brighter than the one they had before.

Dad William Warrick says his son T.J. Warrick was following in his footsteps.

“I was in prison for most of his life,” Warrick said. “I think he’s learned a lot of stuff from this and I see him going down a positive path away from my footsteps.”

Renita Stewart, a mother of one of the graduates, lost a son to gang violence. She hopes through this program her other son, Hezekiah Wilson, won’t suffer the same fate.

“I see him off better than he was and I’m proud of him,” said Stewart.

The class valedictorian was 17-year-old Larry Benson. He was a gang member and had been arrested for breaking and entering. He has a son and says his focus is now on graduating and taking care of his family.

“I was just being a person I know I’m not and I knew I could change,” Benson said. “I’m focusing on being good and staying out the way, having a good family.”

In order to graduate, the teens have to attend weekly classes and show they’ve changed.