Otto the bear cub stealing hearts at Appalachian Bear Rescue

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear cub is stealing hearts and creating a little mischief at the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR).

Otto Bear arrived at ABR on April 11, weighing 4.1 pounds. The organization says the bear cub has gained weight and is full of energy.

He is fascinated with his food bowl. It can be flipped over, eaten from and even walked in! Curators have attached the bowl to the side of the pen, because Otto tends to put more food on the floor than in his mouth…similar to human babies. However, he doesn’t mind eating food from the floor!

His lips allow him to pick up individual berries, but they also allow him to master the “duck-face” when posing for pictures!