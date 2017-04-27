Oak Ridge native, Red Sox prospect injured in car accident

LELAND, Fla (WATE) – A Red Sox pitching prospect and Oak Ridge High School graduate was injured in a car crash.

The Minor League Baseball organization confirmed that Kevin Steen was involved in a serious car accident outside Fort Myers, Florida late Wednesday night. They said the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Just heard that there was slight encouraging news. Keep praying, said person/family needs it. Thank you https://t.co/HHOAlVjD5g — Oak Ridge Sports (@OakRidgeSports) April 27, 2017

“Kevin is a beloved member of our Lowell Spinners family and we would like to wish him a safe and speedy recovery,” said Spinners General Manager Shawn Smith. “Not only is he a fan-favorite here at LeLacheur Park, he has also over the past two seasons grown close to the members of our front office staff and our families. We ask that everyone please keep Kevin and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Stein was listed as the team’s No. 27 prospect by MLB.com at the start of the season. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2014 amateur draft from Oak Ridge High School and compiled a 5.51 ERA last season pitching for the Lowell Spinners.