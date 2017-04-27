New Downtown Knoxville hotel breaks ground

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rain didn’t put a damper on the excitement surrounding a new downtown hotel in Knoxville.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, developers and city leaders broke ground on a nine-story hotel that will sit between Church Avenue and Gay Street. The dual-branded hotel will be run by Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn Remarks.

Developers said they hope to have the project completed by Fall 2018. The hotel will offer three-story garage below the hotel, 243 rooms and rooftop bar. It is estimated to cost more than $40 million to build.

“The project will only enhance our efforts to bring convention and leisure to Knoxville,” said Sarah Rown, Visit Knoxville senior director of sales, about the new hotel.

The new downtown hotel will also offer a three story garage. I'll show you the timeline from the construction site at 4 and 6 pm on @6News pic.twitter.com/Nv270tWUHp — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 27, 2017