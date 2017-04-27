New Downtown Knoxville hotel breaks ground

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rain didn’t put a damper on the excitement surrounding a new downtown hotel in Knoxville.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, developers and city leaders broke ground on a nine-story hotel that will sit between Church Avenue and Gay Street. The dual-branded hotel will be run by Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn Remarks.

Developers said they hope to have the project completed by Fall 2018. The hotel will offer three-story garage below the hotel, 243 rooms and rooftop bar. It is estimated to cost more than $40 million to build.

“The project will only enhance our efforts to bring convention and leisure to Knoxville,” said Sarah Rown, Visit Knoxville senior director of sales, about the new hotel.

