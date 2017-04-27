Maryville man indicted, accused of murdering woman found in Monroe County creek

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville man has been indicted in connection with the 2015 murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Vonore.

Ryan M. Allen, 62, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested Thursday in Knoxville and is being held on $1 million bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Kelly S. Cozart in July 2015. Her body was found in a creek near Sloan Road in Vonore. Agents eventually determined she was actually murdered on Avondale Lane in Knoxville.

Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department helped TBI agents Allen was the one allegedly responsible for Cozart’s death.