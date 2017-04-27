Maryville man indicted, accused of murdering woman found in Monroe County creek

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Ryan Allen (source: TBI)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville man has been indicted in connection with the 2015 murder of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Vonore.

Ryan M. Allen, 62, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He was arrested Thursday in Knoxville and is being held on $1 million bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Kelly S. Cozart in July 2015. Her body was found in a creek near Sloan Road in Vonore. Agents eventually determined she was actually murdered on Avondale Lane in Knoxville.

Previous story: TBI identifies body found in Monroe County creek

Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department helped TBI agents Allen was the one allegedly responsible for Cozart’s death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s