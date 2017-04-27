Knoxville Police Department reopens 2014 cold case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Almost three years after their murder, Knoxville Police Department is hoping to solve the mystery behind a Knoxville couple’s death.

The bodies of Gary Cooley and Reinga Keck were found at a home on Alma Avenue on April 29, 2014. Investigators said they found signs of forced entry. No arrests have been made in the case.

Thursday, Knoxville Police Department officers canvassed Holston Shopping Center on Asheville Highway to see if they could get new leads in the case.

Family members said Cooley was a counselor for the Knox Housing Partnership. Co-workers said when Cooley didn’t show up to work, police were called to his house.