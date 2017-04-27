Knoxville Metro Drug Coalition hosts event for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring is in the air and in an effort to fight opioid abuse, Knoxville metro Drug Coalition is asking Tennesseans to spring-clean their medicine cabinets.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 29. Across the state, BlueCross Health Foundation is hosting “Count It! Drop It! Lock It!” collection events.

The Count It! Drop It! Lock It! program expanded statewide in 2016 with a $1.3 million grant from the BlueCross Health Foundation. It encourages community members to:

Count It! Count pills once every two weeks to monitor theft and help ensure medications are taken properly.

Lock It! Lock and store them in a secure place where others would not think to look.

Lock and store them in a secure place where others would not think to look. Drop It! Take unused or expired medications to drop boxes located in participating law enforcement offices or pharmacies, or during bi-annual take-back events.

Tennessee residents are invited to bring their unused or expired prescriptions to one of more than 100 National Prescription Drug Take-Back events being held statewide on April 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Knoxville-area events are located at:

Knoxville Police Department (Monday-Friday): 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37915 Walgreens (7 days/week): 121 N. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919



“It’s important to get rid of old or unused drugs,” explains Dr. Andrea Willis, chief medical officer of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. “Prescription opioid abuse is a serious public health issue, and more than half of Tennesseans who use prescription painkillers recreationally say they got them from friends and family.”

For a full list of locations, visit the event’s online drop-box finder. In addition to the Count It! Drop It! Lock It! programs, there are also a number of Knoxville-area National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events:

Friday, April 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Food City

7608 Mountain Grove Drive

Knoxville , TN 37920

Friday, April 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Healthy Living Expo: Knoxville Convention Center

701 Henley Street

Knoxville, TN 37902

Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Riggs Drug Store

604 E. Emory Road

Powell, TN 37849

Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Farragut Pharmacy

11424 Kingston Pike

Farragut, TN 37934