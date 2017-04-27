Knoxville man convicted of murder in 2014 stabbing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was convicted on a murder charge Thursday after prosecutors said he stabbed his friend in 2014, severing his spinal column.

Michael Lewis Freeman, 42, was convicted of second degree murder after a four-day trial. Sentencing is set for June 8.

Attorneys with the Knox County District Attorney’s office said on January 21, 2014, Freeman and the victim were watching sports at the victim’s home on Linden Avenue when they got into a fight. They said Freeman stabbed the victim once from behind, severing his spinal column and rendering him paralyzed. Once the victim was on the floor, they say Freeman stabbed the victim four more times in the throat.

Freeman faces between 15 and 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.