Chapman Highway reopens after South Knoxville head-on crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knoxville Police Department)

UpdateAccording to the Tennessee Department of Transportation all four lanes of Chapman Highway are back open.

The Knoxville Fire Department says three people were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash and extrication was used in the rescue process.

_____

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Chapman Highway is closed near Ye Olde Steakhouse in South Knoxville due to a head-on crash with injuries.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. A photo posted to Twitter by the Knoxville Police Department showed heavy damage to two vehicles. They expect the roadway to be closed until at least 7:35 p.m.

Information about the people involved in the crash and the seriousness of their injuries was not immediately available. Refresh this page for updates. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew en route to the scene.

