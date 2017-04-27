Derek Barnett chosen as no. 14 overall by Philadelphia in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with the No. 14 pick in the NFL draft.

Barnett gives the Eagles a strong edge rusher. He had 32 sacks in three seasons.

Hometown fans chanted “E-A-G-L-E-S” throughout the night, waiting for the team’s pick.

Philadelphia upgraded its offense in free agency and entered the draft with obvious needs on defense After releasing former Pro Bowl defensive end Connor Barwin, the Eagles added veteran Chris Long.

Barnett broke Hall of Famer and former Eagles star Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee.

