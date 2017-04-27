Critical need for Knoxville blood donors

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A variety of forces have come together this week to leave MEDIC Regional Blood Center in desperate need of certain blood types.

The blood center needs about 150 units but they have less than a day’s supply of O negative blood. O-negative blood is the universal donor type that can be given to any patient.

Blood donations can save lives. That proved true for a woman at a Knoxville hospital.

“We got a call from one of our local hospitals that they had a patient that was using several units of O negative blood,” said Ben Prijatel, with Medic Regional Blood Center. “When someone goes to trauma or has a life-threatening situation, the hospital may not have time to check to see what blood type that individual is. So they’re going to give that person O negative blood.”

Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood. Hospitals depend on frequent donations to ensure it’s always available.

“Our hospitals have enough blood to treat car crash victims or someone going through a heart surgery or trauma,” said Ben Prijatal with MEDIC Regional Blood center. “We are very worried right now if something big happens like a mass casualty incident or disaster, that our community would not have the blood it needs on the shelves.”

Brandon Haynes happens to have it, so he donates what he can to help.

“The O negative typically goes to infant children and I have two daughters of my own so I felt obligated to donate,” said Haynes. “If something comes up, you need volunteers and donors to be there because that’s pretty much how it works. Because if you don’t have it, and they don’t get what they need, then you’re in bad shape.”

Hynes says the process of giving blood is easy and worth it. “Thirty minutes out of your day that could save someone’s life is something that you should really consider,” he said.

For more information on how to donate, visit Medic Regional Blood Center’s website.