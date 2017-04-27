Barnett, Dobbs and Vols ready to achieve NFL dream

By Published: Updated:
Josh Dobbs drops back during his Tennessee Pro Day drill in March.

Knoxville (WATE) – For Derek Barnett, Josh Dobbs, and a host of other VFLs, this weekend is one they’ve been dreaming of as long as they’ve played football. The NFL Draft is being held in Philadelphia, and for a group of Vols, hearing their names called over the next two days will mean everything they’ve worked for can finally be realized.

Barnett will almost certainly be the first Vol off the board. He’s among the draft’s top prospects and projected as a mid-first round pick.

Among the other Vols who will likely be drafted this weekend: Alvin Kamara, Josh Dobbs, Josh Malone, Cam Sutton and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Corey Vereen and Jason Croom were also ranked among ESPN’s Top 300 prospects.

The draft begins Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s