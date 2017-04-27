Barnett, Dobbs and Vols ready to achieve NFL dream

Knoxville (WATE) – For Derek Barnett, Josh Dobbs, and a host of other VFLs, this weekend is one they’ve been dreaming of as long as they’ve played football. The NFL Draft is being held in Philadelphia, and for a group of Vols, hearing their names called over the next two days will mean everything they’ve worked for can finally be realized.

Barnett will almost certainly be the first Vol off the board. He’s among the draft’s top prospects and projected as a mid-first round pick.

Among the other Vols who will likely be drafted this weekend: Alvin Kamara, Josh Dobbs, Josh Malone, Cam Sutton and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Corey Vereen and Jason Croom were also ranked among ESPN’s Top 300 prospects.

The draft begins Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday.