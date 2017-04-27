AG suit: ‘Predatory’ law firm pressured Chattanooga bus crash victims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit by the Tennessee attorney general claims a Dallas, Texas, law firm illegally pressured grieving victims after a deadly Chattanooga school bus crash.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery sued The Witherspoon Law Group PLLC and three individuals Wednesday in Hamilton County Chancery Court.

Slatery’s office says attorneys cannot solicit business within 30 days of a tragedy in Tennessee.

The November crash killed six elementary school children.

The lawsuit says two investigators for the firm contacted victims as they planned funerals.

It claims investigators said they were attorneys, pressured families to sign contracts and offered to cover funeral costs in exchange.

The lawsuit says a family was told the funeral home wouldn’t bury their child unless they signed a legal contract.

The firm didn’t immediately return a phone message for comment.