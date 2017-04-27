$50,000 Powerball winner in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Lottery says there was a winning ticket purchased in Knoxville that is now worth $50,000.

The prize has not been claimed, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The ticket was purchased at a Marathon Store.

The winning numbers were 4-26-17. The winning ticket matched 4 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, which is a base prize of $50,000.

They said there were 12,367 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee Wednesday night.

