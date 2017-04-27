$50,000 Powerball winner in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Lottery says there was a winning ticket purchased in Knoxville that is now worth $50,000.

The prize has not been claimed, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The ticket was purchased at a Marathon Store.

The winning numbers were 4-26-17. The winning ticket matched 4 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, which is a base prize of $50,000.

They said there were 12,367 winning Powerball tickets in Tennessee Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise.

