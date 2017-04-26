Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opens in Lonsdale community

Related Coverage Knoxville crews break ground on Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new park and playground officially opened in Knoxville’s Lonsdale community on Wednesday honoring teen hero Zaevion Dobson.

City leaders were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The park honors Zaevion Dobson, who was shot and killed in December 2015 while shielding friends from gunfire. The shooting was gang-related, though police say Dobson was not involved in any gang activity himself.

The park is meant to provide a better future for kids in Lonsdale by providing them with a safe place to play.

