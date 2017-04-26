Tate’s School to offer scholarship for minority students

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tate’s School announced a new scholarship program for minority students.

The Argano Friendship Scholarship will offer tuition assistance to minority students that demonstrate financial need.

The school created the scholarship in honor of its “Celebrate Diversity Month.”

The Argano family moved to East Tennessee in 2016. The family enrolled their third-grade son into the school.

“We hope to honor our son with this scholarship and invite others to join us in support of minority students. You can change a child’s life for the better,” said Alicia Argano. “As lifelong learners, we believe that any hard-working student who wants to receive a quality education should have access to the resources necessary to achieving their goals.”

Applicants must between the ages of 3-13 and demonstrate a high level of academic proficiency. Applications must be received by June 30.

“We have seen an increase in the number of scholarship requests because Tate’s School is slated to open their first 8th Grade class in the fall of 2017, “ said Tracey Van Hook, Director of the Tate’s School Foundation. “Our goal is to increase the number of diversity scholarships available to deserving young students and motivate them to use their gifts and talents. The Argano Friendship Scholarship is a wonderful way to support talented minority youth. ”

To request a scholarship form, email diane-roy@tatesschool.com. To contribute to the scholarship fund, visit: https://squareup.com/store/tates-foundation.