SEEED to host healthy food fair, job fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – SEEED is hosting two different fairs this week designed to help people in the Knoxville area succeed, both in their careers and in the rest of their lives.

The job fair is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m at Morningside Community Center in conjunction with Save Our Sons. SEEED creates pathways out of poverty for young adults through career readiness training, while equipping communities with environmental literacy skills

Their People in the Garden Healthy Food Fair is Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be free, healthy BBQ food samples, free plants and seeds to take home, and arts and crafts for kids. People can help plant vegetables in SEEED’s garden.

