Oak Ridge regatta cancelled due to flooding, high river flow

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – A regatta planned for this weekend on Melton Lake in Oak Ridge has been cancelled due to flooding and high river flow due to the recent heavy rain.

The 2017 Dogwood Junior Championship regatta had been scheduled for April 29 and 30. A letter sent to coaches from regatta director Sarah McAuliffe says Melton Lake has had 10 times the water flow than normal, leading to a lot of debris and some damage to the regatta course.

McAuliffe says the Tennessee Valley Authority and U.S. Coast Guard recommended cancelling the regatta because the water flow is expected to still be too high this weekend.

The Oak Ridge Rowing Association says it will refund regatta entry fees, but they would appreciate any team that wants to donate part of the fee to help the association cover the costs of the regatta.