More schools allowing teachers, staff to carry guns on campus

GEORGETOWN, Ohio. (WATE) – A school district in Ohio voted to allow teachers and staff to carry guns.

Georgetown School District, located southeast of Cincinnati, voted on the resolution in order to update its safety plan for the upcoming school year. They joined multiple school districts in Ohio that allow staff to carry firearms.

Teachers and staff at the schools must have a concealed carry permit in order to carry a gun. Also, they will go through first aid and first responder training.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 24.4 percent of active shooter incidents in the United States between 2000-2003 were at schools.

The University of Tennessee allowed faculty with permits to carry guns in 2016. Eighteen employees registered on the first day.

