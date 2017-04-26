Man charged with arson, vandalism at Cocke County campground

NEWPORT (WATE) – A Newport man has been indicted for allegedly setting a building on fire at a campground last October and vandalizing several buildings and vehicles.

Dakota Chase Wilde, 22, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of arson, attempted arson and vandalism over $60,000. He turned himself in on Wednesday and is being held on $25,000 bond

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other agencies began investigating the fire and vandalism at Fox Fire Riverside Campground in Hartford on October 17. They say Wilde set one structure inside the campground on fire and then vandalized vehicles and buildings.