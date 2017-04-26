Kentucky deputies save teacher from floodwaters

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Whitley County, Kentucky, deputies say they’re thankful they were able to rescue a teacher who drove into floodwaters in Knox County, Kentucky.

Dispatchers say they got a call around 8:32 a.m. Wednesday from Monica Manning, who said she had driven into a flooded portion of Highway 11. Manning said she rounded a curve and didn’t have time to react before her SUV went into the water.

Sgt. Todd Shelley tied himself to a rope and entered the rushing water, and by the time he reached Manning, water had risen in the SUV up to the seats. Shelley pulled Manning out and carried her over his shoulder to safety.

Deputies say the roadway was not roped or closed off, and the incident serves as an example of how important it is for people to alert authorities to potential danger.