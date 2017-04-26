Fulton students celebrate National High School Radio Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WKCS Radio is one of the few oldies stations in the Knoxville area. You have probably tuned in, but did you know it’s recorded and produced by high school students?

Wednesday was National High School Radio Day and the students at Fulton High School celebrated nearly 65 years of being on the air in East Tennessee. Not only does it serve as an oldies hits station, it gives students the chance to learn about broadcasting before they’re pushed into the real world.

“It’s a great place to start. We teach the basics of going on the air, the rules of broadcasting, proper speech techniques, how to write the news, how to write commercials and PSA announcements, and they get an opportunity to practice those things live on the air,” said radio broadcasting teacher Russell Mayes.

Fulston has one of the top 10 oldest high school radio stations in the country and one of the oldest FM stations in the state. They celebrated National High School Radio Day by trading new ideas to improve high school programs across the nation.