Burglary suspect gets stuck in ceiling of Powell business

POWELL (WATE) – A would-be burglar had to be rescued early Wednesday morning after becoming trapped in the ceiling of a Powell business.

Officers were called to Lee’s Food Mart, 7657 Clinton Highway, where the clerk said the suspect entered the business sometime during the night, before employees arrived. The suspect had become trapped in the ceiling and couldn’t get free.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Rural/Metro were able to free the suspect, identified as Eric Smith, and say both his entry and the effort undertaken to free him caused structural damage to the building.