American Red Cross raises money to help families on Giving Day

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The American Red Cross is helping Tennessee families impacted by disasters.

The organization is asking supporters to donate on April 26, Giving Day. Donations will be used for food, blankets and other necessities.

“Nearly every eight minutes, there is a family that has lost everything to a home fire or other disaster. This one-day nationwide event will raise funds to ensure the Red Cross is able to meet the critical mission of helping those families who have been affected by emergencies,” said Joel Sullivan, Red Cross Tennessee Region CEO.

The organization uses Giving Day to fundraise for 24 hours.

The Red Cross has responded to 1,550 home fires since July 2016 in Tennessee. Also, it has installed 5,782 smoke alarms in homes since July 2016 in the state.

To donate, visit RedCross.org/GivingDay.