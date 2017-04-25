Small sinkhole reported on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A small sinkhole was spotted along Alcoa Highway on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the sinkhole opened up in the northbound shoulder near UT Medical Center. Spokesman Mark Nagi says TDOT has it roped off and will they are evaluating the next steps in terms of repair. Nagi says at this time, traffic is not affected.

This area is prone to sinkholes. A sinkhole closed the northbound lanes for a time in January between Pellissippi Parkway and Topside Road. Another sinkhole related to a water main break caused traffic headaches in September.

Related: What causes a sinkhole?