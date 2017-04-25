Small sinkhole reported on Alcoa Highway

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A small sinkhole was spotted along Alcoa Highway on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the sinkhole opened up in the northbound shoulder near UT Medical Center. Spokesman Mark Nagi says TDOT has it roped off and will they are evaluating the next steps in terms of repair. Nagi says at this time, traffic is not affected.

This area is prone to sinkholes. A sinkhole closed the northbound lanes for a time in January between Pellissippi Parkway and Topside Road. Another sinkhole related to a water main break caused traffic headaches in September.

Related: What causes a sinkhole?

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s