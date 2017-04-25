Sevier County volunteer firefighters honored for saving woman from burning house

Related Coverage 1 person transported to hospital after Sevier County house fire

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Whether it was fate, good timing or faith, Sevier County volunteer firefighters say they responded to call in March that ended in the best possible scenario: a life saved.

On Tuesday, a month after that fire, the five volunteer firefighters that responded were given awards and medals for their service. Chief Stephen Whaley says in 20 years, he only knows of four instances where volunteer departments were able to save lives directly in a fire.

“We fight fires all the time, but we don’t fight fires with people that are still in them.” said Lt. Andrew Lauer, one of five firefighters who responded to the house fire on Old Newport Highway.

A good Samaritan driving on Old Newport Highway in the early morning hours of March 23 noticed flames from the house and instead of calling 911 went up the road to the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department station. By luck, three firefighters were staying at the station that night and could respond immediately.

“I’ve known people that have been doing this for 30 years and they’ve never had a save. It’s one of those things for a volunteer fire department, it’s a once in a million kind of deal.” said Andrew Scarlett, one of the firefighters who responded.

Scarlett said when he arrived to the scene in a second fire truck, the house was nearly 30 percent burned. The crew began checking the house for the woman. When she wasn’t in the bedroom or the kitchen, Scarlett said he went one more place.

“[I thought] I’m going to check what I can up front. I opened the door, started to go to the left. About 15 feet inside I saw her.” said Scarlett.

The woman has fully recovered from the fire and is healthy, according to Chief Whaley.