PHOTOS: Kayaking trip through 'Powell Lake'

(Courtesy Jacob Beeler)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Record-breaking rain left the Powell community with lots of flooding.

Jacob Beeler said he decided to take a paddle on what he referred to as “Powell Lake.” Paddling up Beaver Creek, Beeler took photos of flooding at Powell High School.

The sports fields and even some classrooms were flooded after the heavy rain over the weekend. Beeler was able to paddle right up to the fields.

From Friday to Monday, McGhee Tyson recorded 5.62 inches, however, WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Trent Magill says some areas receive much bigger totals.

