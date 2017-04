KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many will be bringing awareness to premature birth in Knoxville.

The March for Babies is a fundraiser by the March of Dimes. The organization works to fight premature births. Around 15 million babies are born prematurely each year.

The event will be at Zoo Knoxville April 29 at 10 a.m.

Participants can register online or at the event at 9 a.m. The march’s goal is to raise $185,000.