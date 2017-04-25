Knoxville police train to deal with mental crisis invervention

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are called to deal with a variety of different situations, including calls involving those suffering from mental difficulties.

Knoxville Police Capt. Don Jones says officers responded to 37 calls last month involving mental difficulties. He says generally, officers receive 20 hours of training on how to deal with those situations, however, Crisis Intervention Team officers, who are more specialized in this area, receive 40 hours of training.

Jones says around 20 percent of the police force have been specifically trained to respond to those types of calls.

