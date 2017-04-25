Knoxville group to honor those creating change in community

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Community Shares is working to support those making a difference in the community, and they are going to be putting the spotlight on a select few who are leading the way in creating change.

The Circle of Change Awards honor those in the community who give time and energy to social change. Five awards will be given out that night.

Danny Mayfield Champion of Change Award: Walter Davis for working with health care access, LGBTQ rights, worker justice and immigrant organizing, coalition building, and the support and training of community organizers.

Gardener of Change Award: Tory mills for working with FYI Peer Educators to teach young people to build their own education, make choices and to fight for their right to learn about sexual health and responsibility.

Seed of Change Award: Karla Meza-Cruz for working for immigrant rights

Institution for Change Award: Yassin’s Falafel House for fighting anti-immigrant and refugee policies, and for showing you can be a successful business as well as a place of refuge and support

Artists of Change Award: Rhea Carmon for leading 5th Woman, a group that encourages women to speak for themselves and share their experiences

The event is Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike. The cost is $35 per person or $65 per couple. A table of 10 is $275. The event includes dinner, an award celebration, silent and live auctions, a cash bar and entertainment.

More online: Buy Tickets