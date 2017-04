KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County pawn shop is being investigated.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to the Big Orange Pawn Shop at 5476 Western Avenue Tuesday.

WATE 6 On Your Side sent a crew to the scene. Investigators are looking at items and creating an inventory.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.