How to refinance your mortgage

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If your home is “underwater,” or worth less than the mortgage amount, you probably know it can be difficult to refinance. If your home loan has a high interest rate, it’s definitely worth exploring whether you can get it refinanced to bring your payments down.

The Home Affordable Refinance Program, or HARP, expires at the end of September. The program, created by the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009, helps homeowners refinance into more affordable mortgages. If you’re eligible, there’s some urgency in reworking your loan since mortgage interest rates could rise further with no warning.

A replacement program for HARP is in the works. The federal agency in charge, FHFA, promises streamlined refinancing for borrowers with little or no equity. Like HARP, the replacement program will require no minimum credit score, and even appraisals may not be required in some cases. No details have been released yet.

Some people think that HARP, that begun in response to the housing crisis, has already expired, but it hasn’t. The program had been extended twice and was scheduled to expire at the end of last year. The FHFA recently issued a third extension, probably the last one, until Sept. 30, 2017. It’s estimated at least 323,000 mortgages are still eligible for refinancing under HARP.

To qualify, your mortgage must meet the following HARP eligibility requirements:

It must have originated on May 31, 2009, or before.

It must be owned or guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

It must have a loan-to-value ratio of 80 percent or above.

You must have no late payments in the past six months and no more than one late payment in the previous year.

However, if your mortgage is not owed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, your best next move is to contact your mortgage company and ask for help in refinancing. Even if you have had a bad experience dealing with the company in the past, give it one more try. A lower monthly payment could make a world of difference for your finances.

Certified housing counseling experts are available through the HOPE HOTLINE, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-888-995-4673. HARP requires less documentation and has simpler guidelines, all designed to approve more loans.