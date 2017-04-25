Former Lady Vol creates SEC Win Challenge in honor of Pat Summitt

(WATE) – What started as a single pledge on social media is now making waves throughout the Southeastern Conference.A former University of Tennessee standout looked for a way to honor her late grandmother and Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt.

Kyra Elzy is now an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky but wants to pay tribute to those fighting Alzheimer’s by giving to The Pat Summit Foundation.

She vowed five seasons ago to give $100 per league win. When she moved to Kentucky she took her SEC Win Challenge with her.

Kentucky’s head coach Matthew Mitchell upped the value, vowing to donate $2,000 for every Kentucky conference with this season.

“We’re just in direct debt to her, I mean I just owe such a debt. My entire professional career and much of what I’ve learned and much of what I’ve tried to embody, now I learned from her. So my life’s every different, had I not been connected to Pat Summitt,” said Mitchell.

The SEC Win Challenge has raised more than $110,000 for The Pat Summitt Foundation.