Flooding safety: Turn around, don’t drown

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – More deaths occur due to flooding and flash flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.
Most deaths occur in vehicles. It only takes one to two feet of water to float a vehicle. It only takes six inches to a foot of water to knock you off your feet.
If you can’t see the road, it’s flooded and you shouldn’t try to drive across it. Your tires are full of air and can cause your car to start floating away. The road underneath the water could have also washed away or formed a sinkhole.
Remember, turn around. Don’t drown.