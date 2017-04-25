Excess rain causes problems for East Tennessee strawberry farms

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

MARYVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee berry farmers say the season is in full swing, but they admit they could do without all this heavy rain.

At Rutherford Farms in Blount County, they say all the rain lately has been an issue for business. Around six inches fell this weekend, and with 60 percent of the ground covered in plastic, that’s an equivalent of 14 inches on the rows.

“The ground will take a certain amount of this. It’s a wonderful ground, but it’s saturated. And now we have standing water. And the problem that creates is the public would rather walk on something other than water. I’ve not found many folks who do a great job walking on water,” said farmer Steve Rutherford.

Rutherford says he’s been pumping out water so the berries aren’t soaked, but there are still plenty of berries to pick. He says he hopes it stays clear so more people will stop by.

