During Knoxville visit, presidential historian says Trump could learn Twitter etiquette from Lincoln

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This Saturday will officially mark President Trump’s 100th day in office. So, how well is he serving the country so far?

In a one-on-one interview with WATE 6 On Your Side Tuesday night, Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin weighed in on how Trump is doing and what he could learn from past leaders.

Before a special meet-and-greet session at the Downtown Hilton and a speaking appearance at the Bijou Theatre, both organized by the East Tennessee Historical Society and Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law, Goodwin said what Trump has actually done so far is far less important than what he should be learning: “I think the biggest thing for any president is do they grow on the job? Do they learn from mistakes?”

Goodwin says Trump could look to Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy as examples of presidents who learned from mistakes and setbacks in their first 100 days. And he’d better be a quick study. She says our country is more divided than it’s been since Lincoln’s day.

“I met an old woman on the plane the other day and she said ‘Tell me there was a time that was worse than this.’,” said Goodwin. “So I tell her, ‘Oh, the 1850s were much worse. They’re carrying guns on the congressional and senatorial floors and they’re beating each other with canes.’ She said, ‘But that didn’t end up too well… in the Civil War.’ And I said, ‘Oh, you’re right.'”

Goodwin’s most famous book may be the Lincoln biography Team of Rivals. So, would the 16th president be able to succeed in today’s toxic political climate?

“I somehow have to believe that our country is still strong enough that if a Lincoln were to come back, they would rally around him,” Goodwin said, emphasizing that Lincoln’s empathy for people encountering virtually all of life’s circumstances was what drew citizens to him.

That quality of empathy, Goodwin believes, is the most important virtue of Lincoln’s for Trump to emulate. “He understood always the way other people felt and other people thought. And he understood the importance of mobility, of having a person who was born into a poor situation be able to climb at the level of their discipline and talent to wherever they want to go,” Goodwin said. “And that could reach across anybody’s [political] lines.”

Another vital quality Goodwin says Trump could learn from Lincoln: self-restraint. “I sometimes think that the great lesson he could give to Donald Trump was when Lincoln got mad at somebody, he would write a hot letter. And then he’d put all his emotions in the letter and put it aside and never send it because he got all of his anger out,” Goodwin said. “So I keep thinking if President Trump had a fake Twitter account along with his real Twitter account… when he’s happy he can send out anything he wants. If he’s mad, it just goes into a fake Twitter account like Lincoln’s hot letters.”

So what about Trump’s performance in the Oval Office most encourages Goodwin so far? His foreign policy team, which she thinks shows potential signs of becoming a modern-day team of rivals.

“When they were in their hearings, many of them disagreed with him on climate change, on nuclear, on the business about Iran, about Russia,” said Goodwin. “And then he made a blanket tweet where he said ‘I’m glad these people are disagreeing with me. That’s what I want.’ So if he follows through on that, that’s a good thing, I think.”

Goodwin also said comparisons of Trump to former presidents Andrew Jackson and Theodore Roosevelt are accurate in some respects: Jackson in that both ran as candidates who opposed society’s elites, and Roosevelt as someone who knew how to capture the national media’s attention.