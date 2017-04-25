Boy Scouts honor Sevier County first responders for wildfire efforts

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Boy Scouts and United Way joined together Tuesday night to honor Sevier County first responders for their service during the Gatlinburg wildfires.

A special dinner was held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to give the scouts and members of the community a chance to speak up and say “thank you” for their service for what they did in November. Hundreds of people turned out for the event.

“We’re looking at them tonight for the Sevier County wildfires, but you think about those men and women who put their lives on the line every day of the week, 365 days out of the year, and they don’t do it for the glory. But it’s a great opportunity for the Boy Scout Organization to say thank you,” said Scout Executive David Williams.

One scout said despite losing everything in the wildfires, he still feels blessed.

“We’re pretty lucky as of what we lost, I guess you could say blessed. We all made it out fine. We lost our home, four of our pet rabbits and everything we own and it was hard, but we made it out and that’s what matters,” said Scout Brady Cato.