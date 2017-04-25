‘Black Widow’ trial to be held in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County judge has denied a motion to move the trial for a woman dubbed “Knoxville’s Black Widow” to another county.

The judge also denied sequestering the jury in Raynella Dossett-Leath’s trial. Raynella Dossett-Leath was convicted in 2010 after prosecutors said she shot and killed her husband David Leath, staging it as a suicide.

A judge granted Leath the new trial based on former judge Richard Baumgartner’s drug addiction. Baumgartner was the presiding judge and denied her motion for a new trial just a few days before stepping down due to a TBI investigation of his drug-related activities.

Senior Judge Paul Summers went into detail in his order how he believes Baumgarnter was impaired while on the bench during Leath’s trial. Judge Summers states that Baumgartner’s impairment denied Leath her fundamental right to a fair trial.

