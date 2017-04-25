Big Brothers Big Sisters, Save Our Sons partner to recruit more volunteers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is partnering with Save Our Sons to recruit more mentors in the community.

The goal, and the name of the campaign, is “100 Mentors in 100 Days,” which launches on May 1. The campaign includes TV announcements, billboards, print ads, radio ads, social media, flyers and events at different organizations.

Officials say they want to raise awareness of the need for more volunteers to step up and become “Bigs.” They also want to increase the number of men and men of color who are volunteers. They say there is always a backlog of boys waiting for a Big Brother. They want to decrease the wait time for kids on their list.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big Sister or Big Brother can go online or call (865) 523-2179.