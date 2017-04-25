‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules arrested in deadly crash in Iowa

WOI Published:
(Photo: WOI)

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) – Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules has been arrested in connection to a deadly accident in Buchanan County Monday night.

According to documents obtained by Local 5, Soules was driving a car when he crashed into another vehicle in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue in northern Iowa. Another person involved in the crash died at  the scene.

Soules “left the scene of the motor vehicle collision…he did not return and remain at the scene of the accident,” according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, Soules admitted that he had alcohol in his car at the time of the crash.

So far, he’s only charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He was arrested and booked into jail Monday night.

Local 5 is trying to confirm if Soules remains in jail this morning.

