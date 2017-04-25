2 arrested after Hamblen County robberies

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two people were arrested after robberies happened in Hamblen County.

Investigators say Gary Brad Roby, 30, and Courtney Marie Tokarz, 23, faces charges for aggravated burglary, auto burglary and theft of property.

On April 1, the suspects went to a residence on Naomi Drive and stole a .38 caliber Davis Industries pistol, according to the report. The suspects tried to pawn the gun at a pawnshop.

A witness says on April 14, the suspects entered her home. The victim was about to shower, when her dog started barking. When she went to look, she saw a shadow walk through her bedroom. She went into the kitchen and saw the suspects going through her purse. The victim says she recognized them and shouted, which caused them to flee.

Roby and Tokarz are being held at the Hamblen County Jail on a $20,000 bond.